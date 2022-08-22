WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven

Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park,

Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser.

