WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 549 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Denton and southwestern Collin Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frisco. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3321 9657 3298 9658 3299 9693 3321 9692 TIME...MOT...LOC 2248Z 031DEG 3KT 3311 9678 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH