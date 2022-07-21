WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 606 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN YOUNG AND NORTHEASTERN STEPHENS COUNTIES... At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Possum Kingdom State Park, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Newcastle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather