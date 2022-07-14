WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1247 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern

Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties

through 130 PM CDT...

At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills

to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead,

Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan's Point

Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little

River-Academy, Lorena and Troy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3081 9745 3125 9770 3168 9777 3192 9794

3192 9793 3202 9721 3155 9711 3110 9684

3089 9726 3076 9732

TIME...MOT...LOC 1746Z 061DEG 25KT 3188 9728 3151 9716 3105 9689

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

