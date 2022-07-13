WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

955 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Anderson County through 1030 PM CDT...

At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Palestine, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Palestine and Elkhart.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3157 9545 3155 9558 3155 9574 3156 9571

3158 9573 3160 9571 3162 9571 3165 9574

3165 9575 3162 9575 3160 9576 3185 9575

3185 9546

TIME...MOT...LOC 0254Z 359DEG 9KT 3173 9562

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

