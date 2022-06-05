WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

215 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hopkins,

Lamar, Delta and northeastern Fannin Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Paris, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Paris, Cooper, Honey Grove, Blossom, Deport, Cooper Lake Park Doctors

Creek, Roxton, Ladonia, Tira, Pecan Gap, Toco and Sun Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3329 9585 3341 9586 3340 9591 3382 9611

3385 9586 3384 9584 3385 9582 3384 9577

3386 9575 3389 9551 3388 9551 3389 9546

3387 9546 3387 9534 3389 9532 3331 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 309DEG 22KT 3374 9553

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

