WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

123 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS COUNTY...

At 122 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Necessity, or 7

miles southeast of Breckenridge, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Breckenridge, Necessity and Gunsight.

