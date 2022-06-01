WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

222 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wise

County through 245 PM CDT...

At 221 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Decatur, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Decatur and New Fairview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3340 9747 3332 9739 3311 9739 3310 9740

3314 9761 3331 9764

TIME...MOT...LOC 1921Z 304DEG 15KT 3323 9751

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather