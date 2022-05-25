WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

248 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of north central Texas,

northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following

counties, in north central Texas, Freestone, Kaufman, Limestone and

Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson, Leon, Rains and

Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Robertson.

New flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However,

earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of

streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage

areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Fort Bend,

north central Brazoria and south central Harris Counties through 315

AM CDT...

At 248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

western Missouri City, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, southeastern Rosenberg, Alvin,

Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena

Park, Manvel, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point

Village, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward,

Fresno, Mission Bend and Neartown / Montrose.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2946 9581 2979 9562 2975 9523 2951 9524

2925 9546

TIME...MOT...LOC 0748Z 267DEG 45KT 2958 9557

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the

following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen,

Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline,

Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St.

Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West

Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper,

Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and

Tyler.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A series of thunderstorm complexes will move across the area

through Wednesday night. Some of these thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall with rates between 1 and 2 inches per

hour. Storm total rainfall is expected to be between 2 to 4

inches with locally 5 or more inches.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of

excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for

numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an

increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding.

