SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 606 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BOSQUE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas.