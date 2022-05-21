WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 514 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR HAMILTON COUNTY... At 513 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from near Pecan Wells to just south of Hamilton to near Cranfills Gap, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pecan Wells, Whiteway, Hamilton, and Cranfills Gap. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather