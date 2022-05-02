WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

500 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTY...

At 500 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Balch Springs,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Seagoville,

Hutchins, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Ferris and Combine.

_____

