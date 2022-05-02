WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Parker County in north central Texas...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Weatherford, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Weatherford, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Annetta

South and Annetta North.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

