WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

148 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

For the Cowleech Fork Sabine River...including Greenville...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.

* WHEN...Through tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river

as water begins to flow out of the banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late this afternoon to a crest of 14.8 feet this evening. It

will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.

