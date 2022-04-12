WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

851 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL

ROBERTSON COUNTY...

At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Franklin, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Robertson County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not

wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR ROBERTSON...NORTHEASTERN MILAM...SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE AND

SOUTHEASTERN FALLS COUNTIES...

At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Rosebud. Another severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin.

Both storms are moving east at 35 mph. At 850 PM CDT, half dollar

size hail was reported near Rosebud.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Cameron, Hearne, Franklin, Calvert, Bremond and Kosse.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central

Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather