WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

803 PM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

Winds will remain breezy overnight, but humidity will recover

bringing the critical fire weather conditions to an end.

