WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 801 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed across the Victoria Crossroads, Coastal Plains and Coastal Bend this morning. Expect visibilities generally 2 to 4 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather