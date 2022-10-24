WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 333 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Chinati and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Marfa Plateau. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * IMPACTS...Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects which could be blown about by the wind. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather