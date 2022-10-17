WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

735 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern La

Salle County through 815 AM CDT...

At 734 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodward, or 8 miles southwest of Dilley, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cotulla, Millett, Los Angeles, Gardendale, Woodward and Chaparral

Wildlife Management Area.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 59 and 82.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2840 9905 2826 9939 2864 9939 2865 9884

TIME...MOT...LOC 1234Z 292DEG 22KT 2858 9927

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

