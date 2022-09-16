WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 909 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022 ...TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE TODAY... The combination of light winds and abundant tropical moisture will make the atmosphere favorable for the development of weak tropical funnels today. Most of these funnel clouds will be short lived and usually do not touch the ground. However, you should be prepared to seek shelter in the event a funnel does reach the ground. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather