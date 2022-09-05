WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 823 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas... Rio Grande at Laredo affecting Webb County. For the Rio Grande...including Laredo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Laredo. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, or 2.4 meters, minor lowland flooding occurs. Flow reaches the lower sections of the customs parking lot in Laredo. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 8.7 feet or 2.7 meters. - Forecast...The river will crest near 8.8 feet or 2.7 meters Tuesday morning, then drop below flood stage before noon on Tuesday. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Rio Grande Laredo 8.0 8.7 Mon 8 pm 6.6 3.3 2.5 2.2 2.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather