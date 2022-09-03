WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

929 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, Bee, Goliad and Live Oak.

* WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Pawnee, Mineral, Tulsita, Pettus, Tuleta, Nell, Normanna,

Esseville and Charco.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

