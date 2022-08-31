WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1249 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Duval

and northwestern Jim Wells Counties through 130 PM CDT...

At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Alice Acres, or over Alice, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Alice, San Diego, Ben Bolt, Tecalote, Alice Acres, Rosita and Lake

Alice.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 666 and 682.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2768 9849 2802 9832 2779 9794 2763 9803

2763 9806 2759 9806

TIME...MOT...LOC 1748Z 119DEG 18KT 2774 9810

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

