WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

616 PM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,

Goliad.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Goliad.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather