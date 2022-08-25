WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1256 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a

portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee and

Live Oak.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

