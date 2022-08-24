WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 825 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas... Nueces River near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River near Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 29.6 Wed 7 pm 22.9 20.9 18.3 15.2 12.6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather