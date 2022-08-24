WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

658 PM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

McMullen and west central Live Oak Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Calliham, or near Choke Canyon, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Calliham and Simmons.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 70 and 73.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 626.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Choke Canyon Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 2835 9848 2852 9849 2854 9814 2827 9818

TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 277DEG 13KT 2844 9839

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

