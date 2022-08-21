WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

532 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Goliad, northwestern

Refugio and east central Bee Counties through 615 AM CDT...

At 532 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Charco, or 10 miles west of Goliad, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Goliad, Ander, Berclair, Weesatche, Weser, Charco and Blanconia.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 662.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 662 and 684.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2892 9740 2892 9739 2891 9738 2889 9735

2890 9734 2889 9732 2840 9728 2833 9753

2871 9772 2893 9742

TIME...MOT...LOC 1032Z 158DEG 32KT 2872 9755

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather