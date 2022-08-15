WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1013 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of south Texas, including

the following areas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg

Islands and Nueces Islands.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being

cancelled.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following areas,

Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells and Webb.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, La Salle and McMullen.

possible, especially with any additional thunderstorm development

this afternoon.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

areas, Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim

Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

- Additional bands of thunderstorms and heavy rain today could

move over areas that received 2 to 4 inches of rain over the

weekend and could produce flooding. Low-lying and poor

drainage areas will be the most susceptible to flooding.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY...

At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles west of Freer, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Duval County.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

