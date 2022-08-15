WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1013 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being cancelled. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells and Webb. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, La Salle and McMullen. possible, especially with any additional thunderstorm development this afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. - Additional bands of thunderstorms and heavy rain today could move over areas that received 2 to 4 inches of rain over the weekend and could produce flooding. Low-lying and poor drainage areas will be the most susceptible to flooding. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY... At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Freer, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Duval County. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather