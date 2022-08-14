WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 132 PM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather