WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

839 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces.

* WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 839 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kingsville, Premont, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air

Station, Ricardo, Riviera, Riviera Beach, La Gloria,

Petronila, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather