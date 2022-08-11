WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

858 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San

Patricio, southwestern Refugio and southeastern Bee Counties through

930 PM CDT...

At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Papalote, or 9 miles east of Skidmore, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sinton, Skidmore, St. Paul and Papalote.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 181 near mile marker 592, and between mile markers 598

and 624.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 632 and 650.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2811 9727 2806 9730 2796 9763 2841 9773

2847 9758

TIME...MOT...LOC 0158Z 335DEG 31KT 2823 9753

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

