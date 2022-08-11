WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

805 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES...

At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Annarose, or 10

miles south of George West, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

George West, Midway, River Creek Acres, Annarose and Clegg.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 281 between mile markers 634 and 654.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 724 and 736.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

_____

