WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

346 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to

117 expected.

* WHERE...Jim Wells, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal

Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive heat conditions are most likely

to occur during the mid afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 114 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Much of South Texas.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather