Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

926 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will

produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents

with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of

water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take

frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should

never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This

is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors

can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM 98 AND 103 DEGREES EXPECTED THIS

AFTERNOON...

Very hot high temperatures between 98 and 103 degrees are

expected across portions of South Central Texas this afternoon.

Combined with humidity, this could result in peak heat index

values in the 102 to 107 degree range. Those planning to spend

prolonged periods of time outdoors are urged to drink plenty of

water, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take

frequent breaks from the heat in shaded outdoor areas and/or air

conditioned indoor environments. Under no circumstances should

children and pets be left unattended in vehicles.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...La Salle, McMullen, Webb and Duval Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

