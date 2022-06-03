WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 707 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Goliad, northeastern Live Oak and central Bee Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Berclair, or 12 miles northeast of Beeville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beeville, Mineral, Berclair, Tulsita, Normanna, Pettus, Tuleta and Charco. This includes the following highways... US Highway 181 between mile markers 574 and 598. US Highway 183 near mile marker 650. US Highway 59 between mile markers 670 and 704. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2855 9733 2826 9779 2852 9804 2877 9761 TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 226DEG 8KT 2855 9763 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather