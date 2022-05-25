WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

512 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Kleberg

County through 600 AM CDT...

At 511 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Bishop to near Kenedy

County Sheriffs Office. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach, Malaquite Beach and Loyola Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2724 9763 2728 9765 2726 9773 2728 9778

2755 9768 2753 9721 2724 9731 2724 9735

2728 9736 2727 9737 2724 9737 2724 9740

2725 9742 2726 9742 2726 9745 2725 9749

2724 9749 2724 9750 2723 9754

TIME...MOT...LOC 1011Z 276DEG 26KT 2753 9767 2726 9777

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Kenedy County in Deep South Texas...

North central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas...

Eastern Brooks County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 600 AM CDT.

* At 512 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Kingsville Naval Air Station to 8

miles southeast of Rachal, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Armstrong, Encino, Sarita, Rachal, Kenedy County Wind Farms,

Norias, El Coyote Ranch Airport, U S 77 Border Patrol Station,

Kenedy County Sheriffs Office and Rudolph.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 77 between mile markers 710 and 752.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 722 and 748.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning are

occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

