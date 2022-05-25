WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

McMullen County in south central Texas...

West central Live Oak County in south central Texas...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 200 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilden,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Choke Canyon, Tilden, Calliham and Simmons.

This includes Interstate 37 near mile marker 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Corpus Christi.

