WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 702 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Heat index values will range from 105 to 109 degrees until 9 PM over the western Brush Country. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BANDERA BELL BLANCO BOSQUE BOWIE BURNET CAMP CASS CORYELL DELTA EDWARDS ELLIS FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE HAMILTON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MASON MENARD MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS REAL RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SAN SABA SMITH SUTTON TITUS TRAVIS UPSHUR VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Bandera County in south central Texas... Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Medina, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Medina, Kerrville, Bandera, Center Point, Camp Verde and Kerrville-Schreiner Park. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.