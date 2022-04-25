WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tecalote, or

13 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Rancho De La Parita,

Alfred-South La Paloma, Alfred, Westdale and Lake Alice.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 656 and 672.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

