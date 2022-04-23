WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 241 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Kleberg and Nueces Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR 14% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather