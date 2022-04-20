WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1047 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kleberg County through 1115 AM CDT... At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Malaquite Beach, or 22 miles south of Corpus Christi, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Malaquite Beach. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2727 9735 2728 9735 2728 9736 2737 9750 2754 9739 2746 9721 2725 9729 2724 9730 2724 9731 TIME...MOT...LOC 1547Z 300DEG 21KT 2742 9738 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather