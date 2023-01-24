WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE BRUSH

COUNTRY TO THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.A cold front will bring low humidity, gusty northwest winds, and

warm temperatures which, combined with cured fuels and moderate

to severe drought conditions across areas west of Interstate 69-C

and U.S. 281, could lead to rapid spread of wildfire for any

fires that start. Conditions will improve rapidly after sunset

Tuesday with diminishing winds and rapidly cooling temperatures.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WINDS AND HUMIDITY FOR

KENEDY AND WILLACY COUNTIES...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Fire Weather Watch.

A Fire Danger Statement will be issued for Kenedy, Willacy and

Cameron Counties this afternoon due to low relative humidity and

elevated 20 foot winds. Red Flag Warning criteria may not be

reached.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND ELEVATED 20

FOOT WINDS FOR ZAPATA, JIM HOGG, BROOKS, STARR, AND HIDALGO

COUNTIES...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Red Flag

Warning for the potential for rapid spread of wildfire, which is

in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM CST Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern

Hidalgo and Northern Hidalgo Counties. For Brooks and Hidalgo

Counties, mainly west of Interstate 69C and U.S. 281.

* TIMING...2 PM to 8 PM.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...76 near Hebbronville to 84 near McAllen.

* LIGHTNING...Very low chance.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly

from northwest to southeast. Outdoor burning is not

recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather