WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

811 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING AND EXPECTED TO BECOME DENSE...

Satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that areas of

fog are developing along and east of a stalled front over Cameron

and Willacy counties. Beach cameras and an automated observation

site at the Cameron County regional airport show visibility

approaching 1 mile and possibly as low as one-half mile at South

Padre Island.

The fog is anticipated to spread steadily westward with light east

winds noted at Brownsville and Harlingen but is likely to remain

east of McAllen. National Weather Service Meteorologist will

continue to monitor the progress of this fog with the possibility

of dense fog advisories being issued later this evening.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and

avoid tailgating in any fog through the next few hours. A Dense

Fog Advisory may need to be issued sometime within the next few

hours if the dense fog becomes more widespread and persistent.

