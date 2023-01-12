WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

556 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINDS DECREASING ACROSS THE REGION...

.Winds continue to decrease across the region and relative

humidity will slowly rise through this evening and overnight.

Relative humidity levels will remain under 50 percent through

this evening which will still maintain and elevated fire weather

threat for at least the next few hours.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH

TEXAS...

North winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable

overnight. Relative humidity 12-25 percent through sunset rising

near 50 percent by or shortly after Midnight.

