WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1041 PM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG SOME DENSE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... Areas of fog, some dense, will develop across eastern sections of the County Warning Area through mid Sunday morning. Satellite imagery and web cameras verify visibility reductions. Visibility may drop to a 1\/4 mile for some areas at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather