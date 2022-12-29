WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1055 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

