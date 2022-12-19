WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

424 PM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST TUESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal

flooding.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday

afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 1 AM CST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water level at Brazos Santiago Pass has

been running nearly 1.5 feet above astronomical predictions...or

1.1 to 1.2 ft. MHHW. Webcams from South Padre Island confirm

that isolated minor coastal flooding is occurring. This should

continue until astronomical tide amplitudes decrease sharply

after midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

