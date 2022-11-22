WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1054 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1052 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy

rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen since midnight.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Benito, Los Fresnos, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo,

Rio Hondo, Los Indios, Laureles, Port Of Brownsville, Olmito,

Cameron Park, Arroyo City, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville,

La Paloma, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Palmer Laasko

Elementary, Holly Beach and Los Fresnos High School.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

