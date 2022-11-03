WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 145 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN RANCHLANDS AND THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY THIS MORNING... Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog has developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands and the Rio Grande Valley early this morning. Reported visibilities have been somewhat variable, but generally ranging from 1 to 3 miles, but with a few locations will see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed, if areas of fog becomes dense and more widespread. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather